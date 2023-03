Southwest of Bangui and surrounded by rainforest, M'Baïki is in a timber, coffee and tobacco growing area. It's also the stopping-off point for visiting nearby Baka encampments. One bus and several pick-ups leave Bangui each day from K-Cinq. About 10km (6.2mi) northeast of M'Baïki is the village of Sabe, worth visiting for its ebony sculptures.