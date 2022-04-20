Thousand Islands

Overview

The 'Thousand Islands' are a constellation of over 1800 rugged islands dotting the St Lawrence River from Kingston to Brockville. The lush archipelago offers loose tufts of fog, showers of trillium petals, quaking tide pools and opulent 19th-century summer mansions, whose turrets pierce the prevailing mist.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Boldt Castle - Thousand Islands region, St Lawrence River, near Alexandria Bay.

    Boldt Castle

    Thousand Islands

    This lavish turn-of-the-century island castle in the middle of the St Lawrence is only around 25km from Gananoque, but technically in the USA, so you'll…

  • 1000 Islands Tower

    1000 Islands Tower

    Thousand Islands

    Just east of Ivy Lea, some 20km from Gananoque, a series of soaring bridges links Ontario to New York State, USA, over several islands. Halfway across,…

  • Thousand Islands National Park, as seen from the sky deck on Hill Island during fall. 94922413 aerial, alexandria, america, american, architecture, attraction, bay, beautiful, beauty, blue, border, canada, classical, colorful, deck, detail, fall, foliage, forest, gateway, great, island, lake, landmark, landscape, lawrence, magnificent, mansion, maple, national, new, old, park, region, river, romance, romantic, saint, sculpture, sky, state, thousand, tour, tourist, tower, travel, tree, usa, waterway, york

    Thousand Islands National Park

    Thousand Islands

    On the Thousand Islands Pkwy south of Mallorytown, you'll find the Mallorytown Landing Visitors Centre for the Thousand Islands National Park, which…

