©Photo by Ronald van Erkel/Getty
Pipa is one of Brazil’s magical destinations: pristine beaches backed by tall cliffs, dreamy lagoons, decent surfing, dolphin- and turtle-filled waters, a great selection of pousadas, hostels, global restaurants and good nightlife. It was just another small, roadless fishing village when discovered by surfers in the 1970s; today Pipa rivals Jericoacoara (Ceará) as the Northeast’s hippest beach town, and attracts partygoers from Natal, João Pessoa, Recife and beyond at holidays and weekends, and a slew of international travelers year-round. Its laid-back, ecological and independent-traveler vibe still reigns and, with luck, Pipa may be just too small for that to change, despite the ranks of umbrella'ed tables along the main beaches catering to van loads of day-trippers from Natal.
Praia do Madeiro curves northward from the headland at the far end of Baía dos Golfinhos and is perhaps Pipa's most enchanting stretch of sand. It has a…
This small, privately owned reserve, 2km west along the main road from the town center, does a valuable job of protecting at least some of the Pipa coast…
This advanced surf beach is accessed off the eastern part of Av Baía dos Golfinhos. You can rent surfboards here and in town for around R$30 per hour (or…
Lagoa de Guaraíras, behind the river mouth at Tibau do Sul, 8km northwest of Pipa, is one of the area's most stunning landscapes. A massive, dune- and…
The main beach, Praia da Pipa, is about 1.5km long and has fishing boats, numerous bars and restaurants, and rock pools at low tide.
