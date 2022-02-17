DRC's magnificent calling card is Virunga, Africa's oldest national park and home to mountain gorillas, chimpanzees and the incredible, active Nyiragongo…
Eastern DRC
Eastern DRC is a misty region of cloud-scraping volcanic mountains, lakes of lava and those tranquil giants, the mountain gorillas. Elsewhere the region lives up to the Africa of the imagination: there are vast stretches of dense tropical forest haunted by half-giraffe half-zebra okapi and riven with muddy rivers and muddier roads. Sadly much of Eastern DRC remains unsafe due to militia groups, with even the breathtaking Parc National des Virunga indefinitely closed to tourists. It's important to check the latest situation on the ground before visiting.
Explore Eastern DRC
- PParc National des Virunga
DRC's magnificent calling card is Virunga, Africa's oldest national park and home to mountain gorillas, chimpanzees and the incredible, active Nyiragongo…
- NNyiragongo
Perhaps DRC's most magnificent single sight, active volcano Nyiragongo soars above the city of Goma and the surrounding Virunga National Park and sends…
- PParc National de Kahuzi-Biéga
South Kivu's star attraction is this national park, where you can track habituated eastern lowland gorillas (Grauer’s gorillas) for just US$400 per person…
- SSenkwekwe Gorilla Orphanage
Provided you make it back from your gorilla track in a timely fashion, it should be possible to visit the world’s only mountain gorilla orphanage, which…
- BBoyoma Falls
Formerly Stanley Falls, Boyoma Falls are a series of rapids (waterfalls is a bit of a stretch) on the Congo River spread out over 100km south from…
- IIdjwi Island
Floating out in the middle of Lake Kivu, Idjwi Island is, at 340 sq km, the second-largest lake island in Africa. Isolated from Congo's decades of war, as…
- TTshopo Falls
Tshopo Falls, 3km north of Kisangani by the dam and the old Skol Brewery, is a pleasant place to enjoy the river. The sandy beach here was swept away in…
- MMosque
Looking rather more like something you'd find in Northern India than Central Africa, Kisangani's imposing green, turreted mosque overlooks the Congo River…
