Eastern DRC is a misty region of cloud-scraping volcanic mountains, lakes of lava and those tranquil giants, the mountain gorillas. Elsewhere the region lives up to the Africa of the imagination: there are vast stretches of dense tropical forest haunted by half-giraffe half-zebra okapi and riven with muddy rivers and muddier roads. Sadly much of Eastern DRC remains unsafe due to militia groups, with even the breathtaking Parc National des Virunga indefinitely closed to tourists. It's important to check the latest situation on the ground before visiting.