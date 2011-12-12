City Tour of Brazzaville - Culture & Landmarks

It is hard not to notice the monster city that lies on the opposite banks of the Congo River as Brazzaville, Kinshasa (DRC). In addition to the large cities on opposing sides, the majority of the river is bordered by lush, verdant, tropical, and dense rainforest. Today you will have a chance to explore a very tiny part of this incredible river that is home to hundreds of species of wildlife, many endemic and also unknown. Today we have gathered up the best of Brazzaville and compiled it into this one day tour for you! Today your guide will pick you up from your accommodation in Brazzaville at an agreed upon time. The tour time is very flexible and we can work around your schedule. Simply, let us know what time would work for you and we will do our best to accommodate. If you have a special request, please let us know as we are more than happy to help and do our best to accommodate! Today, in no particular order, we will jump right in the Brazzaville and begin our tour of many famous sites including; the notorious Nabemba tower (can only be viewed from outside of the building), St. Anne Basilica, Pierre Savorgnan de Brazza Memorial, Cultural and Historical Sites, etc. The tour today also dives into the more cultural side of the city. You will have a chance to experience some local artisans and their crafts today as we make our way through the craft market. Here, is a great opportunity to pick up some souvenirs or treats for yourself as the majority of them are handmade by a local. You will also have a unique experience on the Congo River today as you coast along it in a pirogue ( a canoe with a motor). Having the opportunity to witness and experience such a mighty force that is the Congo River is very rewarding. The pirogue will take you a little up the river where you might have a chance to see locals in their villages on the banks of the river. This evening you can opt to be dropped off at your accommodation in Brazzaville, or at a restaurant in the city that offers great views of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kinshasa. Brazzaville and Kinshasa are the only 2 capital cities in the world that face another capital city. We can suggest a restaurant for you this evening where you can enjoy a variety of both Western and local cuisines right next to the Congo River! END OF SERVICES