Moser Glassworks and Jan Becher Museum and Karlovy Vary Private Tour from Prague

Leave the city centre in the morning as you travel by an air-conditioned minibus through the stunning countryside of Bohemia and it's beautiful spa town of Karlovy Vary. Relax with the on board Wi-Fi and cool water refreshments.Stop to witness the ruins of the Gothic castle above the village of Andělská Hora on Angel Mountain. The castle pre-dates the 15th century village in the foothills. During its glory days - and before it was burned down in the Thirty Years’ War - the castle was a favourite place for the writer Goethe and other luminaries. See the unique church of the Holy Trinity, built between 1698 and 1712 by the Italian architect, Allipradi.Next on your tour will be the Moser glass factory, founded by Ludwig Moser in 1893. Learn about their famous glassware, sold around the world to such notables as the court of the British king, Edward VII, the shah of Persia, and the emperor of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Franz Josef I. Exit through the gift shop and why not purchase some unique souvenirs to remember your experience.Next, you will be taken to the spa town of Karlovy Vary, founded in 1370 after King Charles IV stumbled upon a hot stream while out hunting. Now one of the best known and popular wellness resorts in the Czech Republic, Karlovy Vary offers regional specialties such as the Becherovka liquor produced from herbs.Marvel at the monuments of the picturesque town center, and see some of the spa colonades, including the hot spring at Vřídlo. Savor a delicious traditional lunch in a local restaurant and conclude your tour back in your centrally located hotel in Prague.