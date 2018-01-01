Welcome to Karlovy Vary
Despite its exalted spa reputation, Karlovy Vary is not entirely welcoming to walk-ins looking for high-end treatments such as exotic massages and peelings; these services are available but make sure to book in advance.
Top experiences in Karlovy Vary
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Karlovy Vary activities
Karlovy Vary Day Trip from Prague
Karlovy Vary is the most famous Bohemian spa, and was named for the Holy Roman Emperor Charles (Karl) IV. The emperor allegedly found the springs in 1358 during a hunting expedition. In the 19th century, many famous people came here from all over Europe for treatment, including Goethe, Schiller, Beethoven, Chopin and Karl Marx.Upon your arrival in Karlovy Vary, you will visit a glass exhibition at the Moser factory. Then, as you stroll through the town along the spa colonnades, you will have a chance to sip the water from the mineral springs, taste delicious local wafers and the traditional herbal Becherovka liqueur.
Day Trip to Karlovy Vary from Prague including 3-course Lunch
Go with us to the largest and most popular spa town in the Czech Republic, the history of which dates back to the 14th century. Today, Karlovy Vary is also famous for its film festival, which takes place there every year. After arriving in Karlovy Vary, you will take a walk along the colonnade through the historic centre, where you can not only try the hot springs, the most famous of which, named Vřídlo, spurts boiling hot water up to a height of 12 metres, but also delicious spa wafers. After a 3-course lunch you will have enough time for an individual programme, where you can, for example, visit a spa house or the renowned Jan Becher Museum.
Day-Trip to Karlovy Vary Spa with Walking Tour from Prague
Meet your guide in the center of Prague at 9:30am. Board the coach and relax on the roughly 2-hour journey to Karlovy Vary. Upon arrival, embark on a guided walking tour and learn about how the world-famous spa town was founded by Charles IV, King of Bohemia and Holy Roman Emperor, in 1358. Hear about how the local mineral springs have healed many celebrated people, such as the German poet Goethe and the Russian Tsar, Peter the Great. While walking along the colonnade, take the have a chance to sample the hot springs. The trip includes a visit to the renowned Moser glass factory, as well as lunch in a local restaurant.Before returning to Prague, you have free time to explore the town on your own. Your tour concludes with a drop-off in Prague's Old Town at around 7:30pm.
Private Transfer to Karlovy Vary - Carlsbad from Prague
Your driver will meet you at your centrally located Prague hotel or Prague Airport and enjoy a private transfer to Karlovy Vary - Carlsbad from Prague.Enjoy and have a hassle free ride from Prague to Karlovy Vary - Carlsbad. Travel with up to 7 people in your group on a comfortable vehicle and discover the scenery on your ride from Prague to Karlovy Vary - Carlsbad.
Moser Glassworks and Jan Becher Museum and Karlovy Vary Private Tour from Prague
Leave the city centre in the morning as you travel by an air-conditioned minibus through the stunning countryside of Bohemia and it's beautiful spa town of Karlovy Vary. Relax with the on board Wi-Fi and cool water refreshments.Stop to witness the ruins of the Gothic castle above the village of Andělská Hora on Angel Mountain. The castle pre-dates the 15th century village in the foothills. During its glory days - and before it was burned down in the Thirty Years’ War - the castle was a favourite place for the writer Goethe and other luminaries. See the unique church of the Holy Trinity, built between 1698 and 1712 by the Italian architect, Allipradi.Next on your tour will be the Moser glass factory, founded by Ludwig Moser in 1893. Learn about their famous glassware, sold around the world to such notables as the court of the British king, Edward VII, the shah of Persia, and the emperor of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Franz Josef I. Exit through the gift shop and why not purchase some unique souvenirs to remember your experience.Next, you will be taken to the spa town of Karlovy Vary, founded in 1370 after King Charles IV stumbled upon a hot stream while out hunting. Now one of the best known and popular wellness resorts in the Czech Republic, Karlovy Vary offers regional specialties such as the Becherovka liquor produced from herbs.Marvel at the monuments of the picturesque town center, and see some of the spa colonades, including the hot spring at Vřídlo. Savor a delicious traditional lunch in a local restaurant and conclude your tour back in your centrally located hotel in Prague.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Karlovy Vary International Airport to Karlovy Vary City - One Way
Enjoy the luxury of a private driver who brings you safely to Karlovy Vary. Avoid the stress of waiting in lines and the hassle of public transportation. Do not worry about finding your way to the taxi’s while carrying a big luggage as your private driver will be waiting for you in the arrival terminal holding a sign with your name on it. The driver will monitor your flight in case of delay. Once you arrived he will assist with your luggage and lead you to the car. After you and the driver double-checked the destination you provided us with he will take you straight to your destination in Karlovy Vary. While driving you can enjoy the rural and urban areas of Karlovy Vary and might pass by the famous Mill Colonnade or the iconic Chrám svatého Petra a Pavla Church. To make sure that your transfer progresses smoothly we ask you to provide us with your flight number and the address of destination in Karlovy Vary when you confirm the booking. As soon as you booked you will receive a transfer voucher to present to your private driver.