Jan Becher Museum

Karlovy Vary

This museum deals with all things Becherovka, the town's famed herbal liqueur. Entry is by guided tour only, which must be booked in advance at the museum cash desk. Most tours are in Czech or Russian, but there's at least one tour a day in English. One upside to the guided tours: you get to sample some of the wares.

