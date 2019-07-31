MingYao Lau / 500px

Český Krumlov

Český Krumlov, in Bohemia’s deep south, is one of the most picturesque towns in Europe. It’s a little like Prague in miniature – a Unesco World Heritage Site with a stunning castle above the Vltava River, an old town square, Renaissance and baroque architecture, and hordes of tourists milling through the streets – but all on a smaller scale; you can walk from one side of town to the other in 20 minutes. There are plenty of lively bars and riverside picnic spots – in summer it’s a popular hang-out for backpackers. It can be a magical place in winter, though, when the crowds are gone and the castle is blanketed in snow.

Český Krumlov is best approached as an overnight destination; it's too far for a comfortable day trip from Prague. Consider staying at least two nights, and spend one of the days hiking or biking in the surrounding woods and fields.

  • Český Krumlov State Castle

    Český Krumlov's striking Renaissance castle, occupying a promontory high above the town, began life in the 13th century. It acquired its present…

    Egon Schiele Art Centrum

    This excellent private gallery houses a small retro­spective of the celebrated and controversial Viennese painter Egon Schiele (1890–1918). Schiele's…

    Castle Museum & Tower

    Located within the castle complex, this small museum and adjoining tower is an ideal option if you don't have the time or energy for a full castle tour…

    Náměstí Svornosti

    The centre of the Old Town is defined by náměstí Svornosti, with its 16th-century Town Hall and Marian Plague Column, dating from 1716. Several buildings…

    Graphite Mine

    Don a hard hat and ride a clanking electric wagon through 2km of underground workings in Czechia's last graphite mine, only recently abandoned. Tours are…

    Museum Fotoateliér Seidel

    This photography museum presents a moving retrospective of the work of local photographers Josef Seidel and his son František. Especially poignant are the…

    Marionette Museum

    This is the better of two museums in town dedicated to puppetry and marionettes. It's a branch of the National Marionette Theatre in Prague and is housed…

    Regional Museum

    This small museum features folk art from the Šumava region, archaeology, history, fine arts, furnishings and weapons. The highlight is a room-sized model…

    Synagogue

    Český Krumlov's renovated synagogue was built in neo-Romanesque style in 1909. The building survived the Nazi occupation in WWII and was used as a…

