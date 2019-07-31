Český Krumlov's striking Renaissance castle, occupying a promontory high above the town, began life in the 13th century. It acquired its present…
Český Krumlov
Český Krumlov, in Bohemia’s deep south, is one of the most picturesque towns in Europe. It’s a little like Prague in miniature – a Unesco World Heritage Site with a stunning castle above the Vltava River, an old town square, Renaissance and baroque architecture, and hordes of tourists milling through the streets – but all on a smaller scale; you can walk from one side of town to the other in 20 minutes. There are plenty of lively bars and riverside picnic spots – in summer it’s a popular hang-out for backpackers. It can be a magical place in winter, though, when the crowds are gone and the castle is blanketed in snow.
Český Krumlov is best approached as an overnight destination; it's too far for a comfortable day trip from Prague. Consider staying at least two nights, and spend one of the days hiking or biking in the surrounding woods and fields.
Explore Český Krumlov
- Český Krumlov State Castle
Český Krumlov's striking Renaissance castle, occupying a promontory high above the town, began life in the 13th century. It acquired its present…
- EEgon Schiele Art Centrum
This excellent private gallery houses a small retrospective of the celebrated and controversial Viennese painter Egon Schiele (1890–1918). Schiele's…
- CCastle Museum & Tower
Located within the castle complex, this small museum and adjoining tower is an ideal option if you don't have the time or energy for a full castle tour…
- NNáměstí Svornosti
The centre of the Old Town is defined by náměstí Svornosti, with its 16th-century Town Hall and Marian Plague Column, dating from 1716. Several buildings…
- GGraphite Mine
Don a hard hat and ride a clanking electric wagon through 2km of underground workings in Czechia's last graphite mine, only recently abandoned. Tours are…
- MMuseum Fotoateliér Seidel
This photography museum presents a moving retrospective of the work of local photographers Josef Seidel and his son František. Especially poignant are the…
- MMarionette Museum
This is the better of two museums in town dedicated to puppetry and marionettes. It's a branch of the National Marionette Theatre in Prague and is housed…
- RRegional Museum
This small museum features folk art from the Šumava region, archaeology, history, fine arts, furnishings and weapons. The highlight is a room-sized model…
- SSynagogue
Český Krumlov's renovated synagogue was built in neo-Romanesque style in 1909. The building survived the Nazi occupation in WWII and was used as a…
