Museo Las Coloradas

A large monument just beyond the park gate marks the Granma's landing spot. A small museum outlines the routes taken by Castro, Guevara and the others into the Sierra Maestra, and there's a full-scale replica of the Granma, which – if you're lucky – a machete-wielding guard will let you climb inside to wonder how 82 men ever managed it.

The entry ticket includes a visit to the simple reconstructed hut of the first campesino to help Fidel after the landing. An enthusiastic guide will also accompany you along a 1.3km path through dense mangroves to the ocean and the spot where the Granma ran aground, 70m offshore. The walk provides an experiential feel of just how harsh the conditions were for the food-deprived rebels, who had to slog and hack their way for hours through a veritable wall of mangroves simply to reach dry land.