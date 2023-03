Three kilometers beyond the El Guafe trailhead is a tiny fishing community with skiffs bobbing offshore and sinewy men gutting their catch on the golden beach. The 33m-tall Vargas lighthouse (erected 1871) now belongs to the Cuban military. There are plans to install a diving center to take advantage of incredible diving opportunities nearby.

There's good swimming and shore snorkeling east of the lighthouse; bring your own gear as there are no facilities.