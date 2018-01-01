Welcome to Côte d'Ivoire
In the south, the Parc National de Taï hides secrets, species and nut-cracking chimps under the boughs of its trees, while the peaks and valleys of Man offer a highland climate, fresh air and fantastic hiking opportunities through tropical forests.
The beach resorts of low-key Assinie and arty Grand Bassam were made for weekend retreats from Abidjan, the capital in all but name, where lagoons wind their way between skyscrapers and cathedral spires pierce the blue heavens.
Top experiences in Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire activities
2-Day Cote d'Ivoire Starter Package in Abidjan
Day 1: AbidjanYou be met at the airport and transferred to your hotel.You will receive welcoming introduction to Abidjan. You have the security of a driver from the airport to your hotel .Day 2: AbidjanYou will have an hour of travel consultation to help you with travel plans or the best way to spend free time between meetings or other obligations.You will be given an in depth local view of Abidjan on one of our wonderful 3 hour Abidjan tours.
West Africa Cruise - Accra to Marrakech
From the M/S Expedition, you’ll get the chance to explore one of Africa’s most vibrant (and curiously underexplored) regions from a hotel that goes wherever you do. The second leg of the 32-day West Africa Cruise, this 17-day trip focuses prominently on the roots of the West African slave trade with numerous chances for cultural and natural interaction in port cities and nature preserves along the coast. On-board activities range from open-air painting lessons on the deck to sommelier-led wine-tastings featuring top South African vintages.