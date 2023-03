The presidential palace, where Houphouët-Boigny is now buried, can only be seen from afar, but visitors come to see the sacred crocodiles that live in the lake on its southern side. The keeper tosses them some meat around 5pm, touching off an impressive feeding frenzy. Otherwise, the dozens of sleepy reptiles laze away while curious onlookers take photos. But keep your distance: in 2012, a veteran keeper was killed by one of the creatures.