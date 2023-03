The surrounding region used to be a seabed and contains numerous important fossils from the Miocene era, some 3.8 million years old; paleontologists continue to work in La Venta, a remote region of the desert. At this museum you can see some of their finds, excavated in Tatacoa and around town, including the bones of an armadillo the size of a tractor. The helpful staff are a good source of information on attractions in the area.