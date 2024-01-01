If you're looking for a good slice of local beach, then Playa Blanca is your best bet. It is accessed via moto-taxi from Coveñas (COP$6000).
Playa Blanca
Tolú
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
9.27 MILES
This 1800-hectare nature reserve is a part-freshwater, part-saltwater bog with five varieties of mangroves. The red mangrove's roots twist and tangle in…
26.88 MILES
Most of the tourism infrastructure if the Islas de San Bernardo is on Isla Múcura, where tours stop for three hours of free time. Here you can rent…
22.75 MILES
This island has the best beach and is also the best place for snorkeling. There's also a fairly odd aquarium here where many of the day trips end.
26.95 MILES
This tiny place has the dubious honor of being the world's most densely populated island. Santa Cruz del Islote houses around 1000 people, mostly…
22.69 MILES
Despite its name, this is more of a rustic zoo than a water world (though there is a foggy-windowed aquarium here). You'll also find monkeys, pink…
2.33 MILES
This stretch of sand is a good choice if you want to spend the day on the beach. It's rather remotely located, so you'll need to hire a moto-taxi from…
Nearby Tolú attractions
2.33 MILES
This stretch of sand is a good choice if you want to spend the day on the beach. It's rather remotely located, so you'll need to hire a moto-taxi from…
9.27 MILES
This 1800-hectare nature reserve is a part-freshwater, part-saltwater bog with five varieties of mangroves. The red mangrove's roots twist and tangle in…
22.69 MILES
Despite its name, this is more of a rustic zoo than a water world (though there is a foggy-windowed aquarium here). You'll also find monkeys, pink…
22.75 MILES
This island has the best beach and is also the best place for snorkeling. There's also a fairly odd aquarium here where many of the day trips end.
26.88 MILES
Most of the tourism infrastructure if the Islas de San Bernardo is on Isla Múcura, where tours stop for three hours of free time. Here you can rent…
26.95 MILES
This tiny place has the dubious honor of being the world's most densely populated island. Santa Cruz del Islote houses around 1000 people, mostly…