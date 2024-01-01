Playa Blanca

Tolú

If you're looking for a good slice of local beach, then Playa Blanca is your best bet. It is accessed via moto-taxi from Coveñas (COP$6000).

Nearby Tolú attractions

1. Punta Bolívar

2.33 MILES

This stretch of sand is a good choice if you want to spend the day on the beach. It's rather remotely located, so you'll need to hire a moto-taxi from…

2. Ciénega la Caimanera

9.27 MILES

This 1800-hectare nature reserve is a part-freshwater, part-saltwater bog with five varieties of mangroves. The red mangrove's roots twist and tangle in…

3. Aquarium

22.69 MILES

Despite its name, this is more of a rustic zoo than a water world (though there is a foggy-windowed aquarium here). You'll also find monkeys, pink…

4. Isla Palma

22.75 MILES

This island has the best beach and is also the best place for snorkeling. There's also a fairly odd aquarium here where many of the day trips end.

5. Isla Múcura

26.88 MILES

Most of the tourism infrastructure if the Islas de San Bernardo is on Isla Múcura, where tours stop for three hours of free time. Here you can rent…

6. Santa Cruz del Islote

26.95 MILES

This tiny place has the dubious honor of being the world's most densely populated island. Santa Cruz del Islote houses around 1000 people, mostly…