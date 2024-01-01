Iglesia de San Juan Bautista

Cali & Southwest Colombia

Grand on the outside, gold encrusted inside, this church on Pasto's main square is a fine example of colonial baroque architecture.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Isla Corota

    Isla Corota

    10.67 MILES

    This small island is a national park, and at an altitude of 2830m it offers a rare glimpse of cloud forest, bursting with some 500 species of plants…

  • Museo del Oro

    Museo del Oro

    0.28 MILES

    For insight into the pre-Columbian cultures of Nariño, check out this museum's small but interesting collection of indigenous gold and pottery. Among the…

  • Museo Taminango de Artes y Tradiciones

    Museo Taminango de Artes y Tradiciones

    0.37 MILES

    This museum has interesting displays on indigenous weaving techniques and barniz de Pasto alongside a hodgepodge of antiques. It's worth visiting since it…

