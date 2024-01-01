Grand on the outside, gold encrusted inside, this church on Pasto's main square is a fine example of colonial baroque architecture.
Iglesia de San Juan Bautista
Cali & Southwest Colombia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Santuario de Flora y Fauna Volcán Galeras
8.06 MILES
Just 8km from the center of Pasto, Volcán Galeras (4267m), one of Colombia's most active volcanoes, continues to rumble and threaten. The upper slopes of…
10.67 MILES
This small island is a national park, and at an altitude of 2830m it offers a rare glimpse of cloud forest, bursting with some 500 species of plants…
0.28 MILES
For insight into the pre-Columbian cultures of Nariño, check out this museum's small but interesting collection of indigenous gold and pottery. Among the…
Museo Taminango de Artes y Tradiciones
0.37 MILES
This museum has interesting displays on indigenous weaving techniques and barniz de Pasto alongside a hodgepodge of antiques. It's worth visiting since it…
0.21 MILES
This church is noted for its elaborate wooden spiral staircase.
