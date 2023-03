This small island is a national park, and at an altitude of 2830m it offers a rare glimpse of cloud forest, bursting with some 500 species of plants. There’s a small chapel and a biological research station here. A 550m-long boardwalk takes you the length of the island to a mirador (lookout). Boats to Isla Corota cost around COP$40,000 for up to 10 people, with 40 minutes' waiting time, but the price seriously depends on your negotiating skills.