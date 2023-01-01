Museo Arqueológico Eliécer Silva Célis

This very well-done archaeological museum was built on the remains of Sogamoso's Muisca cemetery and highlights this very important Chibcha-speaking culture – among others – through art, ceramics, sculpture, music and paleontology. The most interesting exhibits include the mummified remains of a cacique (tribal leader) and the spine-shivering shrunken-head techniques of the Jivaros and Shiworas peoples.

The grounds include a replica of the Temple of the Sun, the Muisca necropolis destroyed by the Spanish (by accident, according to the chronicles: they were inspecting its dark interior with torches) in 1537.

The museum's a 20-minute walk from the bus station. There's a pleasant cafe.