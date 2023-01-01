Convento de los Franciscanos

Construction on this Franciscan monastery, the most dominating building in Monguí, began in 1694 and took 100 years to complete. The stunning red-stone marvel was recently refurbished and, aside from its pretty cloister, houses a religious-art museum with important works by Gregorio Vázquez. The convent is attached to the Basílica Menor de Nuestra Señora de Monguí, a massive church for such a small village; its three-nave interior displays a richly gilded main retable.

The image of the Virgen de Monguí, crowned in 1929 as the patron saint of Monguí, sits above the altar. Access to the church and convent is via the Despacho Parroquial on Calle 5, just east of the main square. Guided tours are given in Spanish.