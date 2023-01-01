Pozos Naturales

These lovely natural swimming holes hewn from the rocky riverbed are a wonderful place to relax and cool off once you've sweated your way around the other sights along the Nueva Tolima road. It's a five-minute walk through a series of signed paths down to the river, and there are several gorgeous pools, some as deep as 8m, which are perfect for a lazy bathe.

The setup is rather an odd one, however. There are two entrances to the pools from the main road: the first one you come to if you're approaching from San José is often unmanned, so you may well need to go to the second one a kilometer further along the road to pay and then return to the first gate, which has the easiest access to the pools.