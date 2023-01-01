Ciudad de Piedra

Located 17km from San José del Guaviare in La Pizarra subdivision along an unpaved but normally quite easily passable road, the so-called 'City of Stone' is a very unusual natural feature that attracts a steady stream of visitors. A number of large stone monoliths here give the sense of man-made streets and human-scale construction, even though it's purely a product of geology. Wandering around this site is enjoyably weird, and you'll usually be the only one here.