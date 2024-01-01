Piedra de Bolívar

Caribbean Coast

This solemn stone on the riverbank records the comings and goings of Simón Bolívar during the wars of independence from Spanish rule. Most important was his first trip to Mompós in 1812, when he recruited some 400 troops that would eventually help him liberate Caracas, bringing independence to Venezuela.

Nearby Caribbean Coast attractions

1. Museo del Arte Religioso

0.07 MILES

Mompós' main museum is a decent collection of religious paintings, gold and silver crosses and other religious objects, all displayed in several rooms of…

2. Palacio San Carlos

0.19 MILES

A former Jesuit convent that's now the town hall, this fine building dates from 1600 and has a notable statue of a freed slave with broken chains outside…

3. Iglesia de Santa Bárbara

0.32 MILES

Dating from 1613, this unusual riverside church is undoubtedly the most striking building in Mompós, with its wide-eyed lions and griffins, its strange…

4. Cementerio Municipal

0.32 MILES

Mompós' cemetery is a striking spot; whitewashed graves and slots for remains are stacked high atop each other, sometimes six together, forming a wall of…