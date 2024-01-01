Piedra de Bolívar

This solemn stone on the riverbank records the comings and goings of Simón Bolívar during the wars of independence from Spanish rule. Most important was his first trip to Mompós in 1812, when he recruited some 400 troops that would eventually help him liberate Caracas, bringing independence to Venezuela.
