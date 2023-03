A former Jesuit convent that's now the town hall, this fine building dates from 1600 and has a notable statue of a freed slave with broken chains outside it. The line 'Si a Caracas debo la vida, a Mompox debo la gloria' (If to Caracas I owe my life, then to Mompox I owe my glory) comes from Bolívar himself and refers to the fact that some 400 men from Mompós formed the basis of his victorious revolutionary army.