Santa Cruz del Islote

Caribbean Coast

This tiny place has the dubious honor of being the world's most densely populated island. Santa Cruz del Islote houses around 1000 people, mostly fisherfolk, living in a tropical aquatic shantytown measuring just 1200 sq meters. Most cruises pass the island and point it out, but it's rare to stop here.

  • Isla Grande

    Isla Grande

    28.21 MILES

    The most developed of the islands, Isla Grande is indeed also the biggest. There's a large lagoon perfect for swimming in the unbelievably blue waters,…

  • Ciénega la Caimanera

    Ciénega la Caimanera

    28.9 MILES

    This 1800-hectare nature reserve is a part-freshwater, part-saltwater bog with five varieties of mangroves. The red mangrove's roots twist and tangle in…

  • PNN Corales del Rosario y San Bernardo

    PNN Corales del Rosario y San Bernardo

    27.83 MILES

    This collection of 27 white-sand coral islands is usually visited on a day trip by boat from Cartagena. While many of the islands are uninhabited, several…

  • Isla Múcura

    Isla Múcura

    0.99 MILES

    Most of the tourism infrastructure if the Islas de San Bernardo is on Isla Múcura, where tours stop for three hours of free time. Here you can rent…

  • Isla Palma

    Isla Palma

    8.11 MILES

    This island has the best beach and is also the best place for snorkeling. There's also a fairly odd aquarium here where many of the day trips end.

  • Isla del Rosario

    Isla del Rosario

    27.67 MILES

    The smaller neighbor to Isla Grande has several stretches of gorgeous beach, a huge lagoon perfect for swimming, and a handful of hotels and guesthouses.

  • Aquarium

    Aquarium

    8.28 MILES

    Despite its name, this is more of a rustic zoo than a water world (though there is a foggy-windowed aquarium here). You'll also find monkeys, pink…

  • Punta Bolívar

    Punta Bolívar

    26.65 MILES

    This stretch of sand is a good choice if you want to spend the day on the beach. It's rather remotely located, so you'll need to hire a moto-taxi from…

