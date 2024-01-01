This tiny place has the dubious honor of being the world's most densely populated island. Santa Cruz del Islote houses around 1000 people, mostly fisherfolk, living in a tropical aquatic shantytown measuring just 1200 sq meters. Most cruises pass the island and point it out, but it's rare to stop here.
Santa Cruz del Islote
Caribbean Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.21 MILES
The most developed of the islands, Isla Grande is indeed also the biggest. There's a large lagoon perfect for swimming in the unbelievably blue waters,…
28.9 MILES
This 1800-hectare nature reserve is a part-freshwater, part-saltwater bog with five varieties of mangroves. The red mangrove's roots twist and tangle in…
PNN Corales del Rosario y San Bernardo
27.83 MILES
This collection of 27 white-sand coral islands is usually visited on a day trip by boat from Cartagena. While many of the islands are uninhabited, several…
0.99 MILES
Most of the tourism infrastructure if the Islas de San Bernardo is on Isla Múcura, where tours stop for three hours of free time. Here you can rent…
8.11 MILES
This island has the best beach and is also the best place for snorkeling. There's also a fairly odd aquarium here where many of the day trips end.
27.67 MILES
The smaller neighbor to Isla Grande has several stretches of gorgeous beach, a huge lagoon perfect for swimming, and a handful of hotels and guesthouses.
8.28 MILES
Despite its name, this is more of a rustic zoo than a water world (though there is a foggy-windowed aquarium here). You'll also find monkeys, pink…
26.65 MILES
This stretch of sand is a good choice if you want to spend the day on the beach. It's rather remotely located, so you'll need to hire a moto-taxi from…
