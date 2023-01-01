A portrait of ancient China and tranquillity, the Mencius Temple originally dates to the Song dynasty; it bears the marks of past anti-Confucian mood swings, though restoration is always ongoing. With few visitors around, you can sit in the shade of ancient gnarled cypresses, absorbing the serene surroundings. The twin-roofed Hall of the Second Sage (亚圣殿; Yàshèng Diàn) looms in the centre of the grounds, a small shrine next to it dedicated to Mencius’ mother, the ‘model for all mothers’.