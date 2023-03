About 30km southeast of Qufu, this cave on Ni Mountain (尼山, Ní Shān) is where, according to legend, a frighteningly ugly Confucius was born, abandoned and cared for by a tiger and an eagle, before his mother realised he was sent from heaven and decided to care for him. The gravitas is a bit hokey, but the sight offers a chance for some fresh air. Bus 30 (¥1) goes to Ni Shan from Qufu Bus Station. A taxi is about ¥40.