1 Day Dali-Shaxi Ancient Town Tour

After breakfast ,our guide and driver will pick you up from your hotel in Dali downtown,then drive from Dali to Shibaoshan mountain to enjoy the Karst scenery there .The most prominent sight at ShibaoShan is the Stone Bell Temple with its 139, well preserved stone carvings. These magnificent stone carvings date as far back as 1300 years to the once powerful Nanzhao Kingdom during the Tang Dynasty (618-907).Explore the ancient temple complex including Baoxiang Temple, Haiyun Temple, Shizhong Temple and the Ancient Grottoes. If you are lucky enough, you also can see a lot of wild monkey group around Baoxiang Temple.After lunch walk around Shaxi Old Town.Shaxi is the last remaining ancient market town of its kind on the Tea & Horse Caravan Trail. This trail is a trading route that connected Tibet, Sichuan, and Yunnan to countries in southeast Asia, also called the Southern Silk Road.The World Monuments Fund (WMF) has listed Shaxi as one of the 100 most endangered sites in the world in 2001.Drive back to Dali in the late afternoon. You will be dropped back to the original point you departure this morning.