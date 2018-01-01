Welcome to Xiàguān
There's no reason to stay in Xiàguān – you only need to come here to catch a bus or train (or to extend a visa). If you're waiting for a bus and need to eat, the roads by or close to the two main bus stations – Renmin Zhonglu and Nan Jian Lu – are jammed with restaurants all offering similar menus.
Private 1 Day Dali City Tour
Your private English-speaking guide and driver will pick you up from your hotel around 8:00 am. You will firstly visit to the Three Pagodas in Chongshen Monastery which has a history of over 1,800 years locating at the foot of Cang Shan Mountain facing Erhai Lake. Three Pagodas are consist of three ancient independent pagodas forming a symmetrical triangle. Your will spend the morning exploring the site before lunch is served at a local restaurant.After lunch, you will visit Cang Shan Mountain. Nature enthusiasts will be amply rewarded by 5 beautiful highlights of Cang Shan Mountain: clouds, snow, moon, peaks, and streams. There are many Buddhist temples in this area as well. You will take a cable car, included in the tour, up from the countryside village at the foot of the mountain where is a famous source of marble stones. Products made with Cang Shan marble are renowned throughout China. At the end of the tour, you will be transferred back to your Dali hotel.
1-day Dali Classic Tour
After breakfast at your hotel,our driver and tour guide will pick you up,then you will visit to the Three Pagodas in Chongshen Monastery which has a history of over 1,800 years located at the foot of Cangshan Mountain facing to the Erhai Lake. Three Pagodas are made of three ancient independent pagodas forming a symmetrical triangle.After lunch, you’ll cruise in Erhai Lake by the small boat to the Jinsuo Islet in the east Erhai Lake. There are 200 Bai ethnic families around 1000 people in Jinsuo Island.In Erhai Lake cruise, you will enjoy the green Cangshan Mountain and the Three Pagodas from a far as well as lots of birds and seagulls flying over the lake.After landing off the Cruise, you will head for Xizhou Town to fully appreciate Bai-style traditional architectural courtyards, taste their fragrant Three-Course Tea and explore their distinctive culture. Visit Zhoucheng Village and the Bai people's Tie-dying cloth workshop where you can take some special souvenir with the Bai ethnic style. You will be dropped back to your centrally located hotel in Dali downtown.
2 Days Dali Old Town and Erhai Lake Cycling Tour
Day1 - Dali-Haidong-Wase-ShuanglangAfter breakfast at your hotel,our driver and tour guide will pick you up at 8am. Then you will start the cycling from Dali Old Town to Shuanglang Town in Eryuan County. You will ride to Xiaguan, and ride along the Huanhai Road to Jinsuo Islet in Haidong Town. After lunch with local flavour in Hiadong, you will continue the cycling to Tianjing (Heaven Mirror) Pagoda, Little Putuo Island in Wase Town. Arrive in Shuanglang Town in the late afternoon and visit Changyu Village and Patron Saint Temple.Overnight in Shuanglang（note:please manage the hotel by yourselves）.Day2 - Shuanglang-Jiangwei-DaliAfter breakfast at 8am, you will enjoy the sunrise of the Nanzhao Love Island and Erhai Lake, and take the boat to visit Nnazhao Island including Shayimu(a fisher girl in the legend) Statues, Acuoye Goddess of Mercy (Guanyin) Statue, Nanzhao Palace, the Square of Patron Saint Culture, Taihu Lake Stones and the Big Banyan Trees.Then start the cycling tour to head for Xizhou Town to visit the traditional Bai style courtyards, then taste the Three-course Tea.Drive back to Dali, Transfer to your centrally located hotel in Dali Ancient Town.
1 Day Dali Tour to Weishan Old Town and Weibaoshan Mountain
After breakfast at your hotel,our local driver and tour guide will pick you up from your hotel. Then you will drive about 70KM to Weibaoshan Mountain, which stands about 10 kilometers southeast of Weishan Yi and Hui nationalities Autonomous County. It takes you about 1 hour on the way. You will first see some Yi people's villages on the way, you can visit the local market of Yi people if you are lucky to meet the market day.After arriving,start your hiking in Weibaoshan Mountain. As Weibaoshan is a famous Taoist mountain, you will have chance to see several Taoist temples with Bai construction style. Murals of Yi people singing and dancing in Wenchang Palace and the painted sculptures in Taoist Jade Emperor Temple are seldom seen. After lunch you will visit Weishan Old Town, enjoy the Bai ethnic life in Weishan Old Town.Then go to East Lotus Village, visiting the Hui's culture.In the late afternoon, drive back to Dali, and transfer to your hotel in Dali downtown.
1 Day Dali-Shaxi Ancient Town Tour
After breakfast ,our guide and driver will pick you up from your hotel in Dali downtown,then drive from Dali to Shibaoshan mountain to enjoy the Karst scenery there .The most prominent sight at ShibaoShan is the Stone Bell Temple with its 139, well preserved stone carvings. These magnificent stone carvings date as far back as 1300 years to the once powerful Nanzhao Kingdom during the Tang Dynasty (618-907).Explore the ancient temple complex including Baoxiang Temple, Haiyun Temple, Shizhong Temple and the Ancient Grottoes. If you are lucky enough, you also can see a lot of wild monkey group around Baoxiang Temple.After lunch walk around Shaxi Old Town.Shaxi is the last remaining ancient market town of its kind on the Tea & Horse Caravan Trail. This trail is a trading route that connected Tibet, Sichuan, and Yunnan to countries in southeast Asia, also called the Southern Silk Road.The World Monuments Fund (WMF) has listed Shaxi as one of the 100 most endangered sites in the world in 2001.Drive back to Dali in the late afternoon. You will be dropped back to the original point you departure this morning.
One day tour to Rehai Hot Sea and Heshun Old Town in Tengchong
At 09:00am after meeting with your guide at lobby of your hotel. Drive to visit Rehai hot spring Park also called the Hot Sea, with an area of 8 sq KM (3 sq miles) lies 10 KM (6 miles) south of the seat of Tengchong. The main attraction there is called Dagunguo (Big Boiling Bowl), a large spring that reaches a temperature of 97 degrees centigrade. Locals offer visitors eggs cooked in the spring's heat. Hot water is ejected intermittently into the nearby streams with a thunderous roar. The water in the hot spring contains a wide variety of minerals, and the sulphur in it benefits our skin and body very much. Among the numerous smaller springs and geysers, the park also has cooler springs suitable for a swim, including Frog Mouth, Lion Head, Pearl Spring and Drum-beat Spring.Nowadays, the Hot Sea has become a popular place for tourism, vacationing and rehabilitation. After lunch , take a stroll in Heshun Old Town Located 4 km west to Tengchong city, Yunnan Province, Heshun is a traditional village surrounded by a river and built along the slope of a hill. 'Heshun' means peace and harmony in Chinese, the town is indeed a quiet place with many traditional courtyards, pavilions, memorial halls, archways, and ponds. In the town, you could visit the Heshun Library, Museum of Yunnan-Burmese Anti-Japanese War, Heshun Lane, Wanlouzi Museum and some ancestral halls.