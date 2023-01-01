Originally constructed in the Tang dynasty, this was once the most important temple in the Dali area. Only one of the original 36 halls remains, but reconstruction continues apace and in its forested mountainside setting the atmosphere is magnificent.

Most notable is the uppermost temple (just uphill for visitors arriving on the stone path descending from the Jade Belt Road) for the delicate, manicured gardens and wonderful teahouse (10.30am to 6pm) inside. Pay whatever you like for the tea, leave a ¥100 deposit for the glassware, and pick a spot to relax for a while.