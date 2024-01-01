Kublai Khan used this place as a base back in the late 13th century. On a clear day, views from the cable car and pond are stunning.
Horse Washing Pond
Yunnan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
4.42 MILES
Absolutely the symbol of the town and region, these pagodas, a 2km walk north of the north gate, are among the oldest standing structures in southwestern…
4.15 MILES
Originally constructed in the Tang dynasty, this was once the most important temple in the Dali area. Only one of the original 36 halls remains, but…
13.62 MILES
This traditional Bai-style wooden courtyard home was constructed by businessman Yan Zizheng in the early 1900s, using the fortune he made from trading…
4.62 MILES
It's worth checking out Dali’s Catholic Church. Dating back to 1927, it's a beautiful blend of Bai-style architecture and classic Christian theology and…
2.78 MILES
Mountain spring that gushes into three basins, with an impressive waterfall during the rainy season. The combination of the clear water and the stones in…
4.5 MILES
Dali's attractive Confucian Temple is a 2014 reconstruction on the site of the original Qing dynasty structure, but the grounds are peaceful and there are…
17.8 MILES
This pleasant island has gardens, parks, a 17.5m-tall marble statue of Avalokiteshvara (Chenresig; aka Guanyin) and a hotel. Boats to the island cost ¥50…
2.03 MILES
This series of attractive pools and cascades is said to have been the favourite bathing spot of an Erhai dragon king's seven daughters. The path up is…
Nearby Yunnan attractions
2.03 MILES
This series of attractive pools and cascades is said to have been the favourite bathing spot of an Erhai dragon king's seven daughters. The path up is…
2.66 MILES
This temple on the side of Zhonghe Mountain is small and pretty but of little note otherwise. There is a small restaurant on-site with basic dishes, plus…
2.78 MILES
Mountain spring that gushes into three basins, with an impressive waterfall during the rainy season. The combination of the clear water and the stones in…
4.15 MILES
Originally constructed in the Tang dynasty, this was once the most important temple in the Dali area. Only one of the original 36 halls remains, but…
4.42 MILES
Absolutely the symbol of the town and region, these pagodas, a 2km walk north of the north gate, are among the oldest standing structures in southwestern…
4.47 MILES
The museum houses a small collection of archaeological pieces relating to Bai history, including some fine figurines. English descriptions are lacking,…
4.5 MILES
Dali's attractive Confucian Temple is a 2014 reconstruction on the site of the original Qing dynasty structure, but the grounds are peaceful and there are…
4.62 MILES
It's worth checking out Dali’s Catholic Church. Dating back to 1927, it's a beautiful blend of Bai-style architecture and classic Christian theology and…