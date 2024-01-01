Horse Washing Pond

Yunnan

Kublai Khan used this place as a base back in the late 13th century. On a clear day, views from the cable car and pond are stunning.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The iconic triple towers of Chongsheng Temple

    Three Pagodas

    4.42 MILES

    Absolutely the symbol of the town and region, these pagodas, a 2km walk north of the north gate, are among the oldest standing structures in southwestern…

  • Gantong Temple

    Gantong Temple

    4.15 MILES

    Originally constructed in the Tang dynasty, this was once the most important temple in the Dali area. Only one of the original 36 halls remains, but…

  • Yan Family Compound

    Yan Family Compound

    13.62 MILES

    This traditional Bai-style wooden courtyard home was constructed by businessman Yan Zizheng in the early 1900s, using the fortune he made from trading…

  • Dali Catholic Church

    Dali Catholic Church

    4.62 MILES

    It's worth checking out Dali’s Catholic Church. Dating back to 1927, it's a beautiful blend of Bai-style architecture and classic Christian theology and…

  • Qingbi Stream

    Qingbi Stream

    2.78 MILES

    Mountain spring that gushes into three basins, with an impressive waterfall during the rainy season. The combination of the clear water and the stones in…

  • Dali Confucian Temple

    Dali Confucian Temple

    4.5 MILES

    Dali's attractive Confucian Temple is a 2014 reconstruction on the site of the original Qing dynasty structure, but the grounds are peaceful and there are…

  • Nanzhao Customs Island

    Nanzhao Customs Island

    17.8 MILES

    This pleasant island has gardens, parks, a 17.5m-tall marble statue of Avalokiteshvara (Chenresig; aka Guanyin) and a hotel. Boats to the island cost ¥50…

  • Qilongnu Pools

    Qilongnu Pools

    2.03 MILES

    This series of attractive pools and cascades is said to have been the favourite bathing spot of an Erhai dragon king's seven daughters. The path up is…

