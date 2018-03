Welcome to Lúgū Lake

Straddling the remote Yúnnán–Sìchuān border, Lúgū Lake (泸沽湖; Lúgū Hú) is an absolutely idyllic place, even with the rise in domestic tourism. The ascent to the lake, which sits at 2690m, is via a spectacular switchback road and the first sight of the 50-sq-km body of water, surrounded by lushly forested slopes, will take your breath away.