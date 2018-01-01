Welcome to Déhóng Prefecture
Déhóng Prefecture (德宏州; Déhóng Zhōu and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture) juts into Myanmar in the far west of Yúnnán. Once a backwater of backwaters, from the late 1980s the region saw tourists flock in to experience its raucous border atmosphere.
That’s dimmed quite a bit and most Chinese tourists in Déhóng are here for the trade from Myanmar that comes through Ruìlì and Wǎndīng; Burmese jade is the most desired commodity and countless other items are spirited over the border.