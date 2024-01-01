This string of seven small iridescent lakes strung along a mountain valley makes an adventuerous full-day trip from Xiangcheng. It's around 25km on the road towards Daocheng to the signposted turn-off for the lakes, and another several hours' walk to the top of the valley. It's best to take a guide from one of the guesthouses in town.
Seven Lakes
Sichuan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.88 MILES
The magnificent Yading Nature Reserve, 140km south of Daocheng, centres around three sacred snowcapped mountains, a holy trinity encircled by forested…
17.29 MILES
Originally established in 1669, but much rebuilt, this collection of monastery buildings at the top end of town commands fine views of the surrounding…
14.17 MILES
Join locals in the kora walk circling this stupa that is dedicated to the Shakyamuni Buddha, or climb up to the covered pavilions on the hilltop just…
Nearby Sichuan attractions
14.17 MILES
Join locals in the kora walk circling this stupa that is dedicated to the Shakyamuni Buddha, or climb up to the covered pavilions on the hilltop just…
17.29 MILES
Originally established in 1669, but much rebuilt, this collection of monastery buildings at the top end of town commands fine views of the surrounding…
20.88 MILES
The magnificent Yading Nature Reserve, 140km south of Daocheng, centres around three sacred snowcapped mountains, a holy trinity encircled by forested…