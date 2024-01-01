Seven Lakes

Sichuan

This string of seven small iridescent lakes strung along a mountain valley makes an adventuerous full-day trip from Xiangcheng. It's around 25km on the road towards Daocheng to the signposted turn-off for the lakes, and another several hours' walk to the top of the valley. It's best to take a guide from one of the guesthouses in town.

    Yading Nature Reserve

    20.88 MILES

    The magnificent Yading Nature Reserve, 140km south of Daocheng, centres around three sacred snowcapped mountains, a holy trinity encircled by forested…

  • Bsampeling Monastery

    Bsampeling Monastery

    17.29 MILES

    Originally established in 1669, but much rebuilt, this collection of monastery buildings at the top end of town commands fine views of the surrounding…

  • Namgyal Tallinn

    Namgyal Tallinn

    14.17 MILES

    Join locals in the kora walk circling this stupa that is dedicated to the Shakyamuni Buddha, or climb up to the covered pavilions on the hilltop just…

