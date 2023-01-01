Bsampeling Monastery

Originally established in 1669, but much rebuilt, this collection of monastery buildings at the top end of town commands fine views of the surrounding hills. Take the stairs up to the 2nd and 3rd floors of the main structure for great close-up views of the large Buddha statues within and an excellent rooftop vantage over the town, respectively.

To reach the temple, follow the main road left from the bus station. As the road curves to the right just outside of town, look for a number of small paths to the left that wind up to the temple area.