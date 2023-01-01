Wulong County National Geology Park

About 20km from the town of Wulong, this fairy-tale landscape of gorges, sinkholes, natural bridges and mossy caves lies deep within the mountains about three hours from Chongqing. The park has three main areas: Three Natural Bridges, Qingkou Tiankeng Scenic Area and Furong Cave. Most visitors come to Wulong via organised tours from Chongqing, which usually stop at the Three Natural Bridges area, home to three magnificent natural bridges you can gaze at from beneath.

Travelling here independently is difficult; the easiest way is to hire a car and driver. If you do, you'll be able to visit some of the more far-flung areas, including the spectacularly neon-lit Furong Cave.