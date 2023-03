Towering above huge, hollowed-out limestone sinkholes, these natural bridges (you don't walk across them) are the highest in the world. A wander through the mossy, green gorge beneath the bridges takes about two hours. A vertiginous glass elevator takes you into the gorge; once down, sedan-chair carriers will try to offer you a lift and electric trams whisk the hiking-averse up the hill back to the bus terminal.