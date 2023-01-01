Mendong Monastery

At the east end of the 2km-long town, walk through the Tibetan quarter along Guangxi Lu to this small friendly gompa with 18 monks. The atmospheric inner chapel of the main prayer hall holds the funeral chörten of local lama Sherab Rinpoche, plus his stone handprint. The monastery belongs to the Kagyud school, so there are icons of Milarepa, Marpa and the Karmapa here (as well as President Xi Jinping!).

The monastery is headed by a 94-year-old lama who fled to India in 1959 and returned in 1984 to rebuild the ruined monastery. A fine 15-minute kora path climbs the ridge behind the monastery.