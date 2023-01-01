Northern Monastery Ruins

Little is left of the original monastery complex that once sprawled across the hills north of the Trum-chu. The northern monastery predates the main southern monastery complex at Sakya (the oldest temple at the northern monastery was built in 1073), and it is alleged to have contained 108 buildings, like Ganden. It may once have housed some 3000 monks who concentrated on Tantric studies.

The monastery was undergoing works at the time of writing and visitors were not allowed in. However, there are stellar views of it from the main monastery's rampart kora route.