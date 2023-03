This tiny one-room temple near the turn-off to Phuntsoling and Lhatse Chöde Monastery is very special. A larger monastery previously sat on this site, and the small temple you see today was rebuilt by the local people after the Cultural Revolution. There are no resident monks; the temple is tended lovingly by locals. Look out for a small mani lhakhang (prayer wheel chapel) on your right as you enter the grounds.