A pleasant hour-long (2.5km) walk or a quick drive northeast of Reting leads to the village-like Samtenling Nunnery, home to more than 140 nuns. The main chapel houses a meditation cave used by Tsongkhapa; to the right is his stone footprint and a hoofprint belonging to the horse of the protector Pelden Lhamo. The trail branches off to the nunnery from the sky burial site to the northeast of the Reting Monastery.