Day Tour to Visit Top 3 Highlights of Potala Jokhang and Barkhor Including Tibet Permits

Meet your Tibetan guide at 8:00 am at the lobby of House of Shambhala or 8:20 am at The Ganggyan Hotel Lhasa Tibet on time. You'd better be at least 15 minutes earlier at these two points to wait for your Tibetan tour guide. And please take your passports with tour booking codes. And please dress conservatively.Today the three main attractions to visit are Potala Palace, Jokhang Temple and Barkhor street. The Potala Palace was inscribed to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1994. It has been capturing travelers’ imaginations as it takes them on an adventure through Tibetan history. With its highest point at about 300 meters (around 1000 feet) above the valley floor its gargantuan size often surprises travelers: this building houses over 1,000 rooms, 10,000 shrines, and around 200,000 statues.Potala Palace was the residence of former Dalai Lamas all the way back to the 5th. Over hundreds of years Potala’s interior has been ornately decorated: vibrantly colored and incredibly detailed paintings cover the walls and shelves of prayers books tower overhead. Travelers can see gold covered statues, shrines of unimaginable beauty, and even look upon the resting places of past Dalai Lamas. Incense fills the air and the glow of yak butter candles illuminates cultural treasures, creating a dream like atmosphere. Another UNESCO-listed attraction you are going to visit is Jokhang Temple, reportedly also founded by Songtsen Gampo, and one of the world's great monuments to Buddhism. A visit to Lhasa without visiting Jokhang Temple is not complete. So Jokhang Temple is by no means one of most important attractions in capital city of Lhasa, Tibet. Included on UNESCO's World Heritage list in 2000 as part of the Potala Palace, the Jokhang Temple is in the heart of Lhasa downtown. With an area of 25,100 square meters (about six acres), it is the ultimate pilgrimage destination for Tibetan Pilgrims.Highlights include a statue of the young Gautama Buddha, aged around 12, that's probably the most venerated object in Tibetan Buddhism.From Jokhang, stroll to Barkhor Street, which runs around the temple. Join pilgrims and locals in circling the shrine, a practice known as kora, or shop for traditional Tibetan handicrafts, souvenirs or snacks. It takes about 3.5 hours for the Potala Palace walking tour, 1.5 hours for Barkhor while 2 hours for the Jokhang Temple. Lunch is at your own expense, but your Tibetan tour guide will be happy to provide you recommendations restaurants. Regarding to which attraction to visit first, it depends on the Potala Palace ticket schedule which can only be reconfirmed to you by local supplier half day in advance according to the local policy.