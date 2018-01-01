Welcome to Lhasa
These days the booming boulevards of the modern Chinese city threaten to overwhelm the winding alleyways and backstreet temples of the Tibetan old town, but it is in the latter that you should focus your time. If possible, budget a week to acclimatise, see the sights and roam the fascinating back streets before heading off on a grand overland adventure.
Lhasa Namaste RestaurantInternational Nepali
Snowland RestaurantInternational
Lhasa KitchenNepali International
Tibetan Family KitchenTibetan
Pentoc Tibetan RestaurantTibetan
DunyaInternational
Seyzhong Nongze Bösey RestaurantTibetan
Father Vegetarian RestaurantTibetan
Tashi IInternational
Tibet Steak HouseInternational
Day 1 Lhasa Lhasa is the spiritual heart and capital city of Tibet. You will be picked up from the Lhasa airport and then transferred to your hotel. The rest of day is free to relax and acclimate to the high altitude. Day 2 Lhasa Your guide will pick you up at the hotel lobby at 9:00am and then take you to visit Tibet's holiest shrine of Jokhang Temple to see a solid gold enlightened Buddha. You'll feel the electric atmosphere and immerse yourself into Tibetan culture while wandering through the bustling Barkor Circuit. In the afternoon, you'll tour the architectural wonder of Potala Palace, towering 13 stories high and containing thousands of rooms. Drop off at the hotel at 5:00pm . Day 3 Lhasa You will be picked up at the hotel lobby at 9:00am and then brought to explore the former Dalai Lamas’ Summer Palace - Norbulingka Park and 15th century Drepung Monastery. Visit the impressive Sera to observe student monks debating with their masters. A leisurely walk around the Tibetan Quarter will follow. You will be dropped off at the hotel at 5:00pm Day 4 Depart Lhasa Private transfer to the airport.
Day 1: Arriving LhasaUpon your arrival, your guide or driver will greet and transfer you to the hotel of your own arrangement for better acclimatization (Fixed pick up from airport to hotel: 9:30 am; 1:30 pm; 4:30 pm, Pick up from train station: varied depending on customers' arrival time. If your arrival schedule differs, you will need to take an airline shuttle bus to Lhasa at RMB 30-35 per person). Relax for the rest of the day or stroll along the area at your leisure. Day 2: Visit Norbulinka-Summer Palace of Dalai Lama and Sera MonasteryNorbulingka which means ‘treasure garden’ in Tibetan language, is located in the west side of Lhasa, a short distance from the southwest of Potala Palace. It is marked as the world’s highest, largest and best-preserved ancient artificial historical and cultural garden. As part of the ‘Historic Ensemble of Potala Palace’, it is also recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Sera Monastery (founded in 1419 by Jamchen Chojey of Sakya Yeshe, disciple of Tsongkhapa) is just located at the foot of Tatipu Hill,located 1.25 miles (2.01 km) north of Lhasa and about 5 km (3.1 mi) north of the Jokhang and it is about 6 km to the northeast direction of Potala Palace. It is famous for the Buddhism activities of” Monks Debate” which happens in afternoon from Monday to Saturday. Hotel booked by yourselfDay 3: Potala Palace and Jokhang Temple, Barkhor streets (one group meal will be served)Enjoy a full day of sightseeing in Lhasa on foot. Visit Potala Palace and Jokhang Temple as well as vital neighborhoods around them. Potala Palace was named after Mt. Potalaka, the mythical abode of the Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara and a winter palace of the Dalai Lama since the 7th century. This iconic landmark of Lhasa symbolizes Tibetan Buddhism and its central role in the traditional administration of Tibet. The palace is a complex comprising the White and Red Palaces with their ancillary buildings built on Red Mountain in the center of Lhasa Valley with an elevation of of 11,483ft (3,700 m). Next, you will visit Jokhang Temple located on Barkhor Square. Jokhang Temple is the most revered temple in Tibet. Highlight of the temple is a 85-foot (26 meter) tall image of Buddha along with many other important Buddhist statues and images brought to Tibet as part of the dowries by wives of King Songtsän Gampo who constructed Jokhang Temple around 642 A.D. At the end of the temple visit you will also have an opportunity to shop at nearby market, Barkhor Bazaar, which is a crowd gathering place in the ancient section of Lhasa. Hotel booked by yourselfDay 4: Departing LhasaReturn details See off to airport: 6:30 am; 8:30 am; 12:30 pm. To train station: depending on customers' departure time. Any questions, please contact local Tibet tour operator Tibet Ctrip Travel Service TCTS (www.tibetCtrip.com).
Day 1: Arrival in LhasaThe airport shuttle bus leaves Lhasa Airport at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Overnight at Lhasa Gang-Gyan Hotel Tibet 4-star or similarDay 2: Lhasa (B)Pickup from hotel lobby at 8 a.m. Visit the Potala Palace, Barkhor Street, and Jokhang Temple. Overnight at Lhasa Gang-Gyan Hotel Tibet 4-star or similar Day 3: Lhasa (B)Drepung Monastery and Sera Monastery. Drepung is the largest Tibetan Buddhist monastery. Sera was famous for its debates.Overnight at Lhasa Gang-Gyan Hotel Tibet 4-star or similarDay 4: Lhasa – Gyantse – Shigatse (B)Coach from Lhasa to Shigatse via the old mountain route. You'll stop at the sacred Yamdrok Lake, pass the striking Karo-La Glacier 16,273 feet (4960 meters) above sea level, and visit the Pelkor Chode Monastery in Gyantse. You'll arrive in Shigatse, the spiritual home of the Panchen Lama. Overnight at Tashichota Hotel Shigatse 3 star or similar Day 5 - Shigatse to Tingri to Rongbuk Coach transfer westwards on the Friendship way to Tingri, and then to Rongphu Monastery Kent. It takes eight hours on the road. On the way to Rongbuk Kloster, you’ll come across four high mountains capped with snow: Mt. Everest, Makalu, Lhotse, Cho oyu peak.Overnight at Rongphu Monastery KentDay 6 - EBC to Rongbuk to Tingri to ShigatseSee the sunrise from Rongpuk. Then you will be transferred by coach to Everest Base Camp. You will admire the majestic Mt. Everest and take some fantastic pictures if weather permits. Transfer back to Shigatse.Overnight at Tashichota Hotel Shigatse 3-star or similar Day 7 - Shigatse to LhasaIn the morning, visit Tashilunpo Monastery, one of the oldest and largest Gelug sect monasteries in Tibet, Tashilunpo Monastery is also the traditional seat of successive Panchen Lama. Later today transfer back to Lhasa, and drive through the green farmland of Nyangchu Valley. Overnight at Lhasa Gang-Gyan Hotel Tibet 4-star or similarDay 8 - Depart from Lhasa Airport shuttle bus leaves at 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. from your hotel. Fixed Departure Dates in 2018Jan: 1, 10, 14, 18, 24, 31Feb: 4, 9, 15 Apr: 1, 4, 9, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29May: 2, 5, 8, 13, 16, 19, 23, 27, 30Jun: 3, 6, 11, 13, 17, 20, 24, 26Jul: 1, 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29Aug: 1, 5, 8, 12, 15, 19, 22, 26, 29Sep: 2, 5, 8, 10, 12, 16, 19, 22, 26, 28, 30Oct: 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28, 30Nov: 6, 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27Dec: 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25, 28
Meet your Tibetan guide at 8:00 am at the lobby of House of Shambhala or 8:20 am at The Ganggyan Hotel Lhasa Tibet on time. You'd better be at least 15 minutes earlier at these two points to wait for your Tibetan tour guide. And please take your passports with tour booking codes. And please dress conservatively.Today the three main attractions to visit are Potala Palace, Jokhang Temple and Barkhor street. The Potala Palace was inscribed to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1994. It has been capturing travelers’ imaginations as it takes them on an adventure through Tibetan history. With its highest point at about 300 meters (around 1000 feet) above the valley floor its gargantuan size often surprises travelers: this building houses over 1,000 rooms, 10,000 shrines, and around 200,000 statues.Potala Palace was the residence of former Dalai Lamas all the way back to the 5th. Over hundreds of years Potala’s interior has been ornately decorated: vibrantly colored and incredibly detailed paintings cover the walls and shelves of prayers books tower overhead. Travelers can see gold covered statues, shrines of unimaginable beauty, and even look upon the resting places of past Dalai Lamas. Incense fills the air and the glow of yak butter candles illuminates cultural treasures, creating a dream like atmosphere. Another UNESCO-listed attraction you are going to visit is Jokhang Temple, reportedly also founded by Songtsen Gampo, and one of the world's great monuments to Buddhism. A visit to Lhasa without visiting Jokhang Temple is not complete. So Jokhang Temple is by no means one of most important attractions in capital city of Lhasa, Tibet. Included on UNESCO's World Heritage list in 2000 as part of the Potala Palace, the Jokhang Temple is in the heart of Lhasa downtown. With an area of 25,100 square meters (about six acres), it is the ultimate pilgrimage destination for Tibetan Pilgrims.Highlights include a statue of the young Gautama Buddha, aged around 12, that's probably the most venerated object in Tibetan Buddhism.From Jokhang, stroll to Barkhor Street, which runs around the temple. Join pilgrims and locals in circling the shrine, a practice known as kora, or shop for traditional Tibetan handicrafts, souvenirs or snacks. It takes about 3.5 hours for the Potala Palace walking tour, 1.5 hours for Barkhor while 2 hours for the Jokhang Temple. Lunch is at your own expense, but your Tibetan tour guide will be happy to provide you recommendations restaurants. Regarding to which attraction to visit first, it depends on the Potala Palace ticket schedule which can only be reconfirmed to you by local supplier half day in advance according to the local policy.
Day 1: Lhasa - Yamdrok-Karola Glacier-Gyantse-Shigatse (354 km, 12 hours) Today we will start the driving in the west direction to reach the 2nd largest city in Tibet, the Shigatse city. First we will drive along the wind mountain road to cross the Kampa-la pass (4797m) and then to Karo-la Pass (5050m), where Mt. Noijin Kangsang (7026m) Glacier lies beside the main road. In the middle, we will enjoy the unreal turquoise waters of the holy lake Yamdrok-Tso. Then we will continue to drive to Gyantse town, where we will visit the best Tibetan art paintings in Kumbum Stupa inside the Pelkor Chode Monastery. Also we admire the majestic Gyantse Dzong Cassle overlooking the valley. The one and half hour journey to northwest of Gyantse takes us to Shigatse city finally before dinner. Overnight: Gesar Hotel or similar if late booking Day 2: (B) Shigatse - Mt. Everest Base Camp (211 mi/340 km, 9-11 hours) Today we will head to Everest Base Camp. First, we will reach Shegar and visit Rongphu Monastery. It is a Nyingmapa monastery and from there you can see Mt. Everest like a pyramid. After that, we will drive to the campsite. And we may trek 4 km around one and half hours to Everest Base Camp. Alternatively you can take a local bus to get there (the bus fee RMB 25 per person is to be paid to the bus directly if you prefer to take bus). If weather permitting, the glorious sunset of Mt.Everest will be the highlight of the day. Overnight: Nomad Tents house or Rongbuk Monastery guest house (depends on the season and availability) Day 3: Everest Base Camp - Shigatse (211 mi/340 km, 8-10 hours) Wake up early to be ready for the Everest peak sunrise view! After breakfast on your own, we can trek or take the local bus to Everest B.C to have closer view to Mt. Everest peak, This may takes 2-3 hours for the whole sightseeing. And then around 10:30 am, we will leave the campsite to Shigatse. The actual time arrangement will be reconfirmed with tour guide and driver per the weather situation in the season. Overnight: Gesar Hotel or Shigatse Manasarovar Hotel or similar category hotel if late booking (twin share room basis) Day 4: (B) Shigatse - Lhasa (272 km, 7-9 hours) We will visit Tashilhunpo Monastery, built in the 15th century by the first Dalai Lama, while the seat of Panchen Lama nowadays. We recommend to do Kora around Tashilhunpo. Also you can walk in the local Tibetan traditional market. After we finish the trip, we will drive back to Lhasa.Overnight: hotel by yourselfShould you have any questions,please feel free to contact local Tibet tour operator www.tibetCtrip.com (www.explorechinatibet.com).
This highlight day tour covers around 500 km beautiful landscape. And this is a busy day trip, you will be spending around 12 hours inside the car, but it depends on how much time the group will spend for leisure time by the lake and time of taking pictures.About Namtso LakeIn Nov. 14, 2005, Namtso Lake in the Tibet Autonomous Region was selected as one of the five most beautiful lakes in China by Chinese National Geography magazine. Namtso Lake's touching beauty should not be missed by any traveler who visits Tibet. Its purity and solemnness are symbols of Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. In Tibetan, Namtso means 'Heavenly Lake.' It is considered one of the three holy lakes in Tibet. Namtso is famous for its high altitude (4720 meters (about 3 miles)), vast area (1961 square kilometers (about 757 square miles) and beautiful scenery. Being the second largest saltwater lake in China only after Qinghai Lake, Namtso Lake is the biggest lake throughout Tibet. Meanwhile, it is the highest altitude saltwater lake in the world. The water here is a storybook crystal-clear blue. Clear skies join the surface of the lake in the distance, creating an integrated, scenic vista. Soul of every visitor who has ever been here seems to be cleansed by the pure lake water.Please be noted that, this is a long distance day trip, focusing on landscape view along the way, during the summer months between June and August, Tibetan tour guide and driver can take you to take a quick visit to Tibetan Nomad family. It is a long driving trip covering about 500 km. However you do see lots of landscape such as river, grassland, lake, mountain passes, nomad people's life (in summer months), animals, etc. Welcome to book with Tibet Ctrip Travel Service TCTS (www.tibetCtrip.com) and enjoy!