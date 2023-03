On the banks of the Sutlej, only a few hours’ drive northwest of Darchen, the hot springs at Tirthapuri are where pilgrims traditionally bathe after completing their circuit of Mt Kailash. The one-hour kora route around the site is interesting, though most people can safely give this place a miss if time is tight. Thirteen Tirthapuri koras are considered to bring equal merit to that of one Kailash kora.