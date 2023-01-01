Lhagang Monastery

The story goes that when Princess Wencheng, the Chinese bride-to-be of Tibetan king Songtsen Gampo, was on her way to Lhasa in 640, a precious statue of Jowo Sakyamuni Buddha toppled off one of the carts in her entourage. A replica of the statue was carved on the spot where it landed and a temple built around it.

The busy complex contains a number of temples. The one where the statue fell is on the far right as you enter. The original, which is the most revered Buddha image in all of Tibet, is housed in Lhasa’s Jokhang Temple. As a result, it is said that praying in Tagong is the spiritual equivalent of praying in Lhasa itself. Also make note of the beautiful 1000-armed Chenresig (Avalokiteshvara) in the hall to the left, and the impressive garden of chörtens (Tibetan stupas) behind the monastery. In the early morning and evening lots of local people make a kora around the complex.

You can also visit the Sakya Monastic School across the river; exit the monastery and walk straight down the main road, turn right at the police station, cross the bridge and walk another 800m. Monks-in-training sit face-to-face on cushions, debating Buddhist texts. After seven years they will be able to join the others in Lhagang.