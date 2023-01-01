The glimmering roof and stupa-lined walls of this temple are set against the fantastic backdrop of the snowy mountains across the grasslands. Inside it's a more sedate affair, but the prayer-wheel-lined walls and central temple hall are worth a wander for those with spare time in town.

The Golden Temple is the big attraction of Tagong for Chinese tour groups. They rarely actually enter the temple but instead walk to a viewpoint (¥15) on top of a hill next to the temple and promenade around the car park on a horse (20 min, ¥120).