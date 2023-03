China's leading panda conservation centre and, almost certainly, the best place to see pandas in China, the Wolong Giant Panda Garden is home to 74 captive pandas (and there are thought to be 150 wild pandas in the surrounding protected forests). The pandas live in large cages surrounded by thick bamboo forests and enjoyable walking trails link the well spaced cages.

At the entrance to the centre is an interesting museum (¥20) dedicated to panda conservation.