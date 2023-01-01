Danba's nearest village with watchtowers is a 1½- to two-hour walk along the river. A resourceful family has rebuilt the wooden base levels of a tower next to their home; visitors can climb up the inside from their rooftop (¥15). Don’t worry about finding them: they, or a ‘friend’ of theirs, will find you.

To get to Suopo, turn east out of Danba's cluster of hostels and follow the river. Turn down the track beside the small police station after about 5km, then cross the small suspension bridge and keep walking up to the village. Look for stone steps under some large trees up to your left, just after you reach the village’s first couple of buildings. These steps lead to the nearest towers.