Of all the pretty villages in the hills around here, Danba tourism’s pride and joy is Jiaju, 12km northwest of town and perched at the top of a multiswitchback road that winds up a steep river gorge. With fruit trees, charming Tibetan stone houses and homestays, Jiaju's quaint architecture will pull in travellers for a half-day (or longer) visit.

To get here, take a shared minivan (¥10) from the Bamei end of Danba. A private taxi costs about ¥50 one way.