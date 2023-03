Pingyao’s oldest surviving building is Dacheng Hall (大成殿, Dàchéng Diàn), dating from 1163. It can be found in the Confucius Temple, a huge complex where bureaucrats-to-be came to take the imperial exams. Within the hall, beneath the roosting and cooing pigeons, is the seated sage with his fellow disciples.

Admission included with entrance ticket to the town.