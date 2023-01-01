City God Temple

Within the venerable halls of this astonishing temple, first raised in the Song dynasty, are some intriguing frescoes, including the hall at the very rear of the temple, the Qǐn Gōng (寝宫). Also look out for the two-faced fertility goddess in the Songsheng Dian (送生殿) – she is the (ferocious-faced) reincarnation mother, responsible for sending out babies to the world. And don't forget to look up at the roofs of the halls, gorgeously decked out in blue-and-green tiles and roof-ridge ornaments.

Admission included with entrance ticket to the town.