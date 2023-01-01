Zhaoyu Ancient City

Located 14km southwest of Qiao Family Compound is this refreshingly undeveloped ancient town with a courtyard mansion (渠家大院, Qújiā Dàyuàn) and Qing dynasty banks. What's more enjoyable, however, is strolling the dusty streets, exploring the teashops – Zhaoyu was founded by tea traders – the fragile and lovely facades, and the quirky Western bakery. In summer afternoons, people doze off on barber chairs, on duvets for sale, and in makeshift beds.

To get here, catch any bus going to Qixian (祁县; ¥25, 1½ hours) from Taiyuan’s Jiànnán bus station. Buses 13 and 18 make a stop at Zhaoyu Sq (昭馀广场; Yúzhāo Guǎngchǎng) which is only 130m from the ancient city.