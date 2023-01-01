Daixian Confucius Temple

Raised in the Tang dynasty and restored in the Ming, this serene Confucius Temple features gateway arches with striking green glazed tiles, shapely centuries-old trees, and ornate caisson ceilings (藻井, zǎojǐng). In the garden, a Confucius statue stands cloaked in red before yellow school desks on which worshippers have left gifts of candies and apricots. On the alter of the main hall, huge buns fashioned into the heads of Chinese zodiac animals are offered to the sage.

Buses (two to three hours; ¥38) depart daily for Daixian from Datong Bus Station and Datong South Bus Station. The Confucius Temple is 60m to the right of Daixian Bus Station.