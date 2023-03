Sky Wheel has sweeping views over north Shanghai plus glimpses of the Huangpu River, Shanghai Tower and Shanghai World Financial Center in the distance. Inside the comfy pods, there's a table, USB charger and LED lights, but parts of the windows are annoyingly covered with stickers (blocking some of the view). The ride lasts 12 minutes. Afterwards, head to the roof for boutique shopping and a closer look at the wheel. Book via smartphone to save ¥20.